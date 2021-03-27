Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 214 cases

Maine CDC data as of 3-27-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Five more Mainers have died with coronavirus.

That’s the most deaths reported in a single day since there were 17 on March 9th.

Saturday’s report shows three deaths in Kennebec County.

Additional deaths were also recorded in Androscoggin County and Piscataquis County.

Total deaths rise to 736.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 214 new cases of the virus.

There have been more than 49,500 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 38,221 are confirmed.

Maine CDC data as of 3-27-21
Penobscot County is reporting 30 additional cases. Kennebec County has 19.

Somerset has 12.

Seven of Maine’s 16 counties saw an increase in double-digit cases.

Two cases have yet to be classified.

More than 18% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says more than 655,400 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, more than 404,800 have received their first shot.

That covers more than 30% of the state’s population.

More than 250,500 have gotten their final dose.

More than 15,000 shots were given out Friday.

Maine CDC vaccinations as of 3-27-21
