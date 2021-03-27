Advertisement

Local pro runner Riley Masters shares he has retired

He changed his social media status to announce decision
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Bangor high and UMaine distance runner Riley Masters posting on his social media he is retiring from professional running. Riley turned pro in 2013. He qualified for multiple USA Olympic trials. He won the 2018 U.S. Track and Field 1-mile road race championship.

