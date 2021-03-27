Advertisement

Hannaford’s triple-layer chocolate cake recall expanded to five independently owned stores

The 6 1/2 inch cakes were sold between March 20 and March 26, but milk is not listed on the label as a possible allergen.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford is recalling triple-layer chocolate cakes made in store bakeries due to a problem with the labels.

The 6 1/2 inch cakes were sold between March 20 and March 26, but milk is not listed on the label as a possible allergen.

Five more stores are being added to the list of grocers that purchased the items from Hannaford.

The stores are Bud’s Shop ‘n Save in Pittsfield; Call’s Shop ‘n Save in Cornish; Paradis Shop ‘n Save in Madawaska; Will’s Shop ‘n Save in Dover Foxcroft; and the Tradewinds Shop ‘n Save in Calais.

Hannaford says customers with known or suspected milk allergies should not consume the item.

