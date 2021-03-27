Advertisement

Gov. Mills releases new COVID-19 guidelines for Maine churches

The Mills administration said people should continue to heed health and safety protocols.
Gov. Janet Mills released new rules for houses of worship on Friday that allow for nursery school services.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW/AP) - Gov. Janet Mills released new rules for houses of worship on Friday that allow for nursery school services.

The new guidelines also allow refreshments, meals and fellowship activities, Mills’ office said in a statement. The changes are effective immediately, her office said.

The Mills administration said people should continue to heed health and safety protocols.

The new rules also come on the same day that capacity limits were increased across the state.

Indoor capacity limits are now 50% and will increase to 75% on May 24.

Outdoor capacity limits increased to 75% Friday and will increase to 100% on May 24.

Maine’s bars and tasting rooms are allowed to reopen for indoor service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

