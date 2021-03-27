Advertisement

Fire Destroys Home in Thorndike

Crews from eight different towns responded to the blaze
Members of the various crews in the aftermath of the fire.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews from eight different towns responded to a fire in Thorndike this morning.

After receiving the call shortly before nine thirty, crews arrived on East Thorndike road to find a single-family home fully ablaze.

While they were able to stop the spread of flame, they have determined that the damage is a total loss.

They say that they are still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

“At this time, we do not have a cause of the fire, at this time, it does not believe to be suspicious either,” said Shawn Bristol, Thorndike’s Fire Chief.

The owners of the home were not in it at the time of the fire, and there have been no reported injuries.

