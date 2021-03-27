Brewer man indicted by grand jury after Bangor Standoff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man has been indicted after a police stand off in Bangor last fall.

48-year-old Antonio Burke is charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault and multiple charges of Criminal Threatening.

Court documents say in November he tried to stab his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend while at her apartment on Union Street.

They go on to say the woman was hiding inside with her children when Burke began banging on windows and the door saying he was going to get a gun to shoot and kill them.

Burke then took off.

Police found him at his apartment on State Street where they say he refused to come out for five hours.

