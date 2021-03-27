Bangor man arrested after threatening police with knife

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested this morning after threatening police officers with a knife in a parking lot.

We’re told 38-year-old Arthur Beaver was harassing customers outside of the One Stop convenience store on State Street in Bangor.

When police arrived to remove Beaver from the property, he threatened them with a fighting style knife.

We’re told was charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and three misdemeanors.

He’s currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

