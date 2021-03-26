UPDATE: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock

Advertisement

Authorities say the man who was shot is at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where at last report he was in surgery
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Norridgewock, ME (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a man was shot by a Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy in Norridgewock early this morning.

The shooting happened this morning near the Cumberland Farms store on Mechanic Street.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster says the armed confrontation took place while deputies were investigating a crash about a half mile away on Route 2.

Lancaster says the man who was shot was first taken to the hospital in Skowhegan then transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where at last report he was in surgery.

He is not being identified at this time.

We spoke with one local man who was awakened early this morning to the sounds of people shouting.

“Well I couldn’t see much cause it was real foggy, but I woke up about 1:40 in the morning to hearing people screaming outside. It sounded like a girl and a guy so I’m lying in bed figuring they must be having an argument. And within a couple minutes later I heard the three pops. Pop, and then pop pop,” said Jerry Cyr who is a neighbor.

The Sheriff has yet to identify the deputy involved in the shooting.

He says the investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released later.

We are continuing to follow this case and will have updates to this story as we get more information.

