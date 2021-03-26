Advertisement

United Airlines significantly expanding service from the Portland Jetport

Maine travelers will soon have several new options when flying out of Portland
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -United Airlines is significantly expanding its service from the Portland International Jetport.

Starting on May 27, United will offer nonstop flights to six new destinations: Cincinnati, Columbus (Ohio), Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Pittsburgh. These are in addition to the four nonstop destinations already served by United from Portland: Chicago, Denver, New York/Newark, and Washington Dulles.

This means that United will offer the most nonstop destinations of any carrier at the jetport.

United also announced that the weekend service to Denver will expand to daily service starting on June 4.

“This is a transformational moment for the Jetport, and for the Portland market,” said Paul Bradbury, Airport Director. “Given the pandemic and the real shift to leisure traffic, United is focusing on providing convenient non-stop options from several key markets in the midwest that historically would have connected through a hub.”

“Throughout the pandemic, United has been strategic and thoughtful in adding flights to destinations that our customers want to visit,” said Ankit Gupta vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United Airlines. “With many customers now beginning to plan summer vacations in places where they can enjoy time outside, we look forward to offering new service to Portland.”

