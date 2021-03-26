Rain & Mix Ending Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Chilly Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The showers and scattered thunderstorms today have been caused by a front dropping south into Maine and a storm moving east from the Eastern Great Lakes Region. As the storm continues to slide east and the front drops south tonight the rain across northern parts of Maine will change to sleet and snow as a colder airmass over southern Quebec slides south into the Pine Tree State. Total rainfall from today and this evening’s storm will mainly range from about .30″ to as much as 1.00″, with the highest amounts falling across the northern parts of the state. Snowfall across northern parts of Maine tonight will likely range from a coating to several inches from the Greenville and Millinocket regions on North, with the highest amounts being found across the crown of Maine. Lingering rain and snow late tonight will come to an end as the storm moves up into the Canadian Maritimes.

Tomorrow looks fair and chilly, with high temps holding in the upper 30s north and lower to mid-40s south. High pressure will bring Maine a fair and cold Saturday night, with low temps falling into the teens north and 20s south.

Energy aloft currently diving out of central Canada will cause a rather strong storm to form over the Ohio River Valley tomorrow night and Sunday morning, with the storm then intensifying as it moves northeast towards New England. With cold high pressure building over Quebec and the storm likely redeveloping along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline before moving northeast into the Gulf of Maine the potential is there for a late season Nor’easter Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. At this time, it appears the precipitation will fall primarily as rain from the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft Regions on south Suday afternoon and night, with the precipitation possibly ending as snow or a wintry mix late Sunday night and very early Monday morning. From the Greenville and Millinocket regions on north the precipitation will likely fall as a combination of heavy wet snow, sleet and rain, with a coating to several inches of wet snow accumulating, with the higher accumulations likely falling across the higher elevations. Along with the precipitation will come an increasingly strong and gusty breeze and especially across areas that see wet snow the potential is there for poor travel conditions and localized power outages. Monday will turn out to be a mainly dry, blustery and chilly day across Maine as the Nor’easter lifts northeast through the Maritimes of Canada. With the potential for significant snow, mix, rain and wind the WABI Forecast Center has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day, so stay tuned to the latest forecast from the WABI-TV5 weather team for updates as we fine tune the forecast.

High pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England bright and somewhat milder conditions Tuesday and part of Wednesday. A rather strong cold front along with strong energy aloft moving into the Northeast will bring the risk for another storm Thursday that may start as rain and end as snow as a cold airmass sweeps into New England.

Tonight: Rain south and mix north tapering off, with a northwest breeze increasing to 10 to 20 mph late and low temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Becoming blustery and chilly, rain, snow and mixed precipitation developing, with an east wind increasing to 10 to 20 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s from north to south.

Monday: Blustery and chilly, with early morning snow and mixed precipitation possible and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder, with high temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

