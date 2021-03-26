Periods of Rain, Still Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region is forecast to move through Maine Friday and push to our east Friday night. This will bring us periods of rain today and possibly a few thunderstorms too. Temperatures will be mild again despite the clouds and rainfall with highs in the low to mid-50s in most spots. The rain will gradually wind down during the night tonight however colder air moving into the north will likely cause the rain to change to mix then snow later this evening and early tonight before winding down after midnight. This will likely lead to accumulations of 1″-4″ of snow from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Rainfall totals will range from .25″ to 1″ with the heaviest rainfall expected to fall across the northern half of the state. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for most spots tonight with some upper 20s possible for northern locales.

We’ll see chance for a few lingering snow or mixed rain/snow showers to start the day Saturday otherwise expect variably cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to start the weekend with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. The FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Sunday as things turn messy as the day progresses. There is still a lot of uncertainty with regard to Sunday’s storm. The main area of low pressure is forecast to track to our north while a secondary area of low pressure is forecast to develop over Southern New England later Sunday. The key to the forecast is when and where this secondary low develops which will then determine how much cold air stays in place which then determines precipitation types. At this point, it looks like most areas will see precipitation starting as some snow or mixed rain/snow later Sunday morning or early afternoon and continuing through the afternoon hours. The snow and mix will then change to rain by the evening hours for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while it remains snow and some mix across the north. Areas north of Greenville and Millinocket stand the best chance to see several inches of snowfall from this system while areas to the south may see some light accumulation initially before the change to rain occurs. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south. This is the way things look right now but as I mentioned, there is still plenty of uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday so make sure to keep checking back for updates we get a bit cloer to Sunday and get a look at some of the newer data coming in.

The storm will move to our east and away from the state Monday morning. We will likely see some lingering snow or mixed rain/snow showers Monday morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool Monday with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Tuesday looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Wednesday looks good too with sunshine and highs in the 50s We could see some more rain and snow for Thursday.

Today: Periods of rain. A few thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Highs between 49°-57°. South/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain ending. Rain will change to mix and snow across the north before winding down late. Accumulations of 1″-4″ possible from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Lows between 29°-39°. Wind will become north/northwest 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: A rain or snow shower possible early then variably cloudy. Cooler with highs between 39°-49°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow developing late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Morning rain/snow showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.