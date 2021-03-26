Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock

Norridgewock, ME (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Cumberland Farms convenience store.

The Attorney General’s Office said no other details are available right now, including the circumstances surrounding the incident or exactly when it happened.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

