Old Town man facing numerous charges after dispute in Hudson

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man is in custody after police say he got into a dispute with another man, shooting his vehicle.

27-year-old Justin Loring of Old Town is facing a number of charges.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls Thursday night just before 9:00 p.m. reporting shots were being fired on the Hudson Road in Hudson.

A short time later, a man called dispatch indicating Loring had shot his vehicle after a verbal dispute.

The victim says he was able to get away from Loring, but when he stopped because of damage to his vehicle, Loring arrived and physically assaulted him.

Police say Loring fled and was later stopped by authorities.

Loring was arrested on multiple charges including criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a firearm, and assault.

