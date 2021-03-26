Advertisement

Northfield man charged with killing three people and wounding another requests venue change for trial

The state did not oppose the motion arguing the venue should change because of the pandemic.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The man charged with killing three people and wounding another in a shooting spree in Washington County last year is requesting a venue change for his trial.

Lawyers for 63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield argued today that media coverage and the small nature of Washington County could prevent the court from finding unbiased jurors.

The state did not oppose the motion arguing the venue should change because of the pandemic.

They say the case should be tried in a court that can hold people safely and won’t further delay jury selection.

The judge will issue a decision at a later date.

