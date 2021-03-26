New barbecue restaurant with axe throwing, live music set to open in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new spot in Bangor is getting ready to fire up the barbecue.

Smoke and Steel BBQ will be offering traditional barbecue, live music, and axe throwing.

Greg Hawes is part owner of the new space that will occupy the old Kashi restaurant.

He says he and his team want to bring some unique fun to the Bangor area.

“It’s something to do all the way from corporate team buildings to doctor’s offices. We’ll do it all, you know, live music. There is a ton of talent in this area, but not many places to go see live music, so we’ll be set up for it,” said Hawes.

Hawes says they plan to open late this spring or early summer.

They are looking to hire a pit master and will look to hire for other positions in the coming months.

