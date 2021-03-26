Advertisement

New barbecue restaurant with axe throwing, live music set to open in Bangor

Greg Hawes is part owner of the new space that will occupy the old Kashi restaurant.
Crews begin to transform old Kashi space to Smoke & Steel BBQ.
Crews begin to transform old Kashi space to Smoke & Steel BBQ.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new spot in Bangor is getting ready to fire up the barbecue.

Smoke and Steel BBQ will be offering traditional barbecue, live music, and axe throwing.

Greg Hawes is part owner of the new space that will occupy the old Kashi restaurant.

He says he and his team want to bring some unique fun to the Bangor area.

“It’s something to do all the way from corporate team buildings to doctor’s offices. We’ll do it all, you know, live music. There is a ton of talent in this area, but not many places to go see live music, so we’ll be set up for it,” said Hawes.

Hawes says they plan to open late this spring or early summer.

They are looking to hire a pit master and will look to hire for other positions in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing Officer-Involved Shooting in Norridgewock
UPDATE: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls last night just before...
Old Town man facing numerous charges after dispute in Hudson
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 26th
Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day

Latest News

Maine bars and restaurants prepare for increased capacity limits
Penobscot Job Corps raises money for the Shaw House
Solar energy facilities get significant loan from USDA
Brewer man goes viral on TikTok
Brewer woodworker goes viral on TikTok