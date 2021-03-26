MPA moves ahead with plan for spring sports with Regional and State Championship dates set

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association following through with plans to hold spring sports with championships. Sounds like all eligible teams get in the playoffs. They announced the planned timelines this week. Masks and social distancing regulations are still required but team practice is a go starting Monday for spring sports.

The bulletins for specific sports were posted Thursday on the MPA website. They can be found at links for each sport at the link below. Then click on the bulletin link on each sport page.

They will hold regional and state championships with baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field all being held in June. The state gathering limit adjustments allow for 75 percent outdoor capacity starting tomorrow, and 100 percent by late May. However 6 feet social distancing is still required. It will be up to local school districts to determine fan protocols.

