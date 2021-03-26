Millinocket schools move to remote learning due to possible coronavirus cases

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -The Millinocket School Department is moving to all remote learning as a precautionary measure due to possible COVID-19 cases.

We spoke to Superintendent Francis Boynton Friday who says they aren’t able to release a lot of specifics, but they are doing testing and contact tracing.

He says they believe the potential cases were through community exposure.

They are working to determine how this will, if at all, affect their schools.

While they don’t want to go back to remote learning, he says it’s the safest option right now.

”In general, people seem to understand. I know that people prefer their children coming to school. So do we, but I think they also understand that we don’t want to take a risk with their children. And the majority, I have not had a lot of complaints. You know, some people don’t like it, but be honest with you, I would prefer not to do this either. But, I see no choice at this point for the safety of the students, and to make sure that I have enough staff and for the safety of my staff,” says Boynton.

This affects Stearns High School and Granite Street School.

The superintendent says updates can also be found on their Facebook page.

The Maine CDC says they are not reporting an outbreak investigation associated with Millinocket schools.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.