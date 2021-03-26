Maine National Guard historian selected for national scholar-in-residence program

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A published author and Maine National Guard historian has been selected for a national scholar-in-residence program.

Captain Jonathan Bratten will head to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York this summer.

He’ll be spending a year there as a guest faculty member.

After that, he’ll go to the U.S. Army Center of Military History in Washington D.C.

There he will develop educational history tours known in the military as staff rides.

Staff rides are an official training event prescribed in Army regulations, and are a useful tool for studying the conditions and events of historic battles as a means of learning the application of both military doctrine and tactics.

Bratten hopes cadets get a passion for history, which he says is something they will take with them for the rest of their career.

He tells us this is not typically something a National Guard soldier would get to do.

It’s usually reserved for active-duty tours.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all those who have given me opportunities. A lot of times we talk about people rising on their own merit. People will rise to the opportunities that are given to them by other people, and so I think it’s important that we are always passing that forward. And, as we go through life, giving opportunities to the talent as we see it.”

“We’re extremely proud of Capt. Bratten and this honor is well-deserved. All aspects of our society benefit when our actions are based on a prudent and thoughtful examination of history, and the military is no exception to that. The passion that Jon brings to the study of military history is unparalleled and all our senior leaders, and the entire organization, have benefited from his work. He is a valued member of our National Guard family and we know the next generation of young Army leaders will benefit from his commitment to sharing his love of history. We wish him the very best and look forward to his return following this tour. This is a prime example of the Maine Army National Guard integrating with and supporting the active component in ways beyond just the battlefield.”

Over the past year Bratten has been busy recording the Maine National Guards efforts to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In January, he also spent two weeks with his company in our nation’s capital after the January 6th attacks.

He recorded that experience, too.

Bratten’s recent book, To the Last Man: A National Guard Regiment in the Great War, 1917-1919, is available for free, download or hard copy, from Army University Press (https://www.armyupress.army.mil). It details the dramatic experiences of Maine’s 103rd Infantry Regiment during World War I.

Bratten is a Ohio native. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Franciscan University of Steubenville and a master’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire. He and his wife, Margaret, currently live in Portland.

TV5 caught up with Bratten in July 2020 to hear why it’s so important to honor our history and country. Part 2 of our Patriotism series can be seen here.

