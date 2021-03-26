Maine National Guard historian selected for national scholar-in-residence program
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A published author and Maine National Guard historian has been selected for a national scholar-in-residence program.
Captain Jonathan Bratten will head to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York this summer.
He’ll be spending a year there as a guest faculty member.
After that, he’ll go to the U.S. Army Center of Military History in Washington D.C.
There he will develop educational history tours known in the military as staff rides.
Staff rides are an official training event prescribed in Army regulations, and are a useful tool for studying the conditions and events of historic battles as a means of learning the application of both military doctrine and tactics.
Bratten hopes cadets get a passion for history, which he says is something they will take with them for the rest of their career.
He tells us this is not typically something a National Guard soldier would get to do.
It’s usually reserved for active-duty tours.
“I’m incredibly grateful for all those who have given me opportunities. A lot of times we talk about people rising on their own merit. People will rise to the opportunities that are given to them by other people, and so I think it’s important that we are always passing that forward. And, as we go through life, giving opportunities to the talent as we see it.”
Over the past year Bratten has been busy recording the Maine National Guards efforts to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In January, he also spent two weeks with his company in our nation’s capital after the January 6th attacks.
He recorded that experience, too.
Bratten’s recent book, To the Last Man: A National Guard Regiment in the Great War, 1917-1919, is available for free, download or hard copy, from Army University Press (https://www.armyupress.army.mil). It details the dramatic experiences of Maine’s 103rd Infantry Regiment during World War I.
Bratten is a Ohio native. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Franciscan University of Steubenville and a master’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire. He and his wife, Margaret, currently live in Portland.
