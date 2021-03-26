Maine DOC gives update on COVID-19 outbreak at Maine State Prison in Warren

WARREN, Maine (WABI) -On Thursday night, we learned more about the COVID-19 outbreak at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Maine DOC officials say 12 people are associated with the facility.

They say the total includes 11 residents and 1 staff member who’s awaiting confirmation.

The first case reported that was connected to the outbreak dates back to March 16th.

According to a press release from Maine DOC officials, “The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) in collaboration with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) immediately implemented testing for COVID-19 among a large group of staff and residents at regular intervals after the first positive. This testing will continue with results expected on a rolling basis.”

We’re told no other MDOC facilities have coronavirus cases as of this point.

The first group of age-eligible residents of the MDOC was vaccinated this week.

125 residents in total have been vaccinated so far.

