Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. That’s the largest single-day jump since early February.

Friday marks the third-consecutive day with no new deaths reported. The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 731.

There have been 49,443 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 38,057 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 26th (WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 28 more cases. Penobscot County with 26.

Knox also with a double-digit increase of 10.

Franklin is the only county reporting no change.

