Maine CDC identifies case of new COVID-19 variant

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has identified a third COVID-19 variant in the state.

A molecular test identified a positive case of the P1 variant in a Franklin County resident with no recent travel history.

The variant was first identified in Brazil.

The Maine CDC says there have been 15 cases of the U.K. variant and 4 of the South African variant.

