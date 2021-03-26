Advertisement

Maine CDC identifies case of new COVID-19 variant

A molecular test identified one positive case of the P1 variant.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has identified a third COVID-19 variant in the state.

A molecular test identified a positive case of the P1 variant in a Franklin County resident with no recent travel history.

The variant was first identified in Brazil.

The Maine CDC says there have been 15 cases of the U.K. variant and 4 of the South African variant.

