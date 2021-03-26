Local pitchers earning innings and success for UMaine baseball

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball has its home opener series Saturday and Sunday against Maryland Baltimore County. Some local high school stars are finding success on the mound for the Black Bears already this year. Like Bangor’s Peter Kemble.

“They’ve grown up a lot. Pete was a guy that was probably the most impactful early on. He threw a lot of strikes you came in and competed,” says UMaine head coach Nick Derba, “His role is changed year to year. Minute to minute. Just give me the ball when I get a chance to play I’ll play.”

“We are just excited to be playing games again. Having baseball taken away from us is the first time it’s happened for many of us if not all of us,” says Bangor high grad Peter Kemble, “So just being able to get out and play again and we’re having some early success which always feels great.”

Bangor’s Kemble got the start again Boston College this year. Brewer’s Matt Pushard has been put in a few different roles already. He has a save and will throw whenever they call.

“Matt (Pushard) and Alex (McKenney) are kind of in the same boat where it took them a little while developing,” says Derba, “Matt has had a little more success early on. He’s going to play a major role for us.”

“I’m just a bulldog. I want to do whatever I can to make our team win. At the end of the day if the team wins that’s all I care about,” says Brewer graduate Matt Pushard, “Trying to throw a cutter more often, that with a change-up as well. So, I got a couple extra pitches that not a lot of guys of seen yet.”

Likewise Hampden’s Alex McKenney currently has the best era on the team at 1.13. He’s 2-0 and after having surgery a few years ago is back to throwing like Alex.

“First time I felt healthy in two seasons or so,” says Hampden Academy graduate Alex McKenney, “It’s been nice and it’s finally starting to come together and click a little bit.”

“Alex has had some ups and downs and injuries,” says Derba, “(He’ll) get significant innings for us. He has a chance to be one of the best arms in the conference, along with Matt. The sky is the limit really for that staff.”

Maine plays doubleheaders against UMBC starting at Noon both Saturday and Sunday.

