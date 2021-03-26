Lincoln man who admitted to killing his mother to reappear in court Friday

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man who admitted to shooting and killing his mother will be back in court later Friday morning.

Adam Groves, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. over Zoom.

Groves is charged with murder his mother, Pauline Taylor, 63, at her home on the Transalpine Road in Lincoln last August.

Court documents state when police arrived, Groves was in the driveway talking to a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

He reportedly yelled more than once – ‘I shot my mom, my life is over.’

He also posted on Facebook, “everyone I just killed my mother.”

According to the affidavit, a witness to the shooting states Groves and his mother were both drinking and arguing with each other.

And at one point, Taylor picked up a gun and pointed it toward her son.

She also reportedly hit a bathroom door repeatedly with the barrel of the gun while Groves was inside.

According to the witness, Groves went out to his car, retrieved a handgun, came back in and fired it at his mother at least five times.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.