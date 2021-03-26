Advertisement

Lincoln man who admitted to killing his mother to reappear in court Friday

Adam Groves, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. over Zoom.
Adam Groves, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. over Zoom.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man who admitted to shooting and killing his mother will be back in court later Friday morning.

Adam Groves, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. over Zoom.

Groves is charged with murder his mother, Pauline Taylor, 63, at her home on the Transalpine Road in Lincoln last August.

Court documents state when police arrived, Groves was in the driveway talking to a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

He reportedly yelled more than once – ‘I shot my mom, my life is over.’

He also posted on Facebook, “everyone I just killed my mother.”

According to the affidavit, a witness to the shooting states Groves and his mother were both drinking and arguing with each other.

And at one point, Taylor picked up a gun and pointed it toward her son.

She also reportedly hit a bathroom door repeatedly with the barrel of the gun while Groves was inside.

According to the witness, Groves went out to his car, retrieved a handgun, came back in and fired it at his mother at least five times.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
The changes all went into effect immediately, the governor’s office said.
Maine releases updated guidelines for summer camps, restaurants
The COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights is now a law in Maine.
COVID-19 Bill of Rights now law in Maine
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 26th
Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day
reopening
reopening
Maine travelers will soon have several new options when flying out of Portland
United Airlines significantly expanding service from the Portland Jetport
The first case reported that was connected to the outbreak dates back to March 16th.
Maine DOC gives update on COVID-19 outbreak at Maine State Prison in Warren