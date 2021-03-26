Lincoln man accused of shooting, killing mother pleads not guilty

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man who posted on social media that he killed his mother last summer pleaded not guilty.

45-year-old Adam Groves was arraigned in Bangor Friday morning.

Groves is charged with murdering 63-year-old Pauline Taylor at her home on the Transalpine Road in Lincoln last August.

Court documents say when police arrived, Groves was in the driveway talking to a 9-1-1 dispatcher. He reportedly yelled more than once, “I shot my Mom, my life is over.”

He also posted on Facebook, “Everyone I just killed my mother.”

According to the affidavit, a witness to the shooting says Groves and his mother were both drinking and arguing with each other.

The witness told authorities Taylor pointed a gun toward her son and hit a bathroom door repeatedly with the barrel of the gun while Groves was inside.

Court documents say the witness said Groves went out to his car, got a handgun and fired it at his mother at least five times.

His lawyer previously said Groves acted of out fear.

Friday the judge ordered Groves to continue to be held without bail. A trial date has not been set yet.

