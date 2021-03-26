Advertisement

Lincoln man accused of shooting, killing mother pleads not guilty

45-year-old Adam Groves post about the murder on social media
45-year-old Adam Groves appeared before a judge in Bangor Friday morning.
45-year-old Adam Groves appeared before a judge in Bangor Friday morning.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man who posted on social media that he killed his mother last summer pleaded not guilty.

45-year-old Adam Groves was arraigned in Bangor Friday morning.

Groves is charged with murdering 63-year-old Pauline Taylor at her home on the Transalpine Road in Lincoln last August.

Court documents say when police arrived, Groves was in the driveway talking to a 9-1-1 dispatcher. He reportedly yelled more than once, “I shot my Mom, my life is over.”

He also posted on Facebook, “Everyone I just killed my mother.”

According to the affidavit, a witness to the shooting says Groves and his mother were both drinking and arguing with each other.

The witness told authorities Taylor pointed a gun toward her son and hit a bathroom door repeatedly with the barrel of the gun while Groves was inside.

Court documents say the witness said Groves went out to his car, got a handgun and fired it at his mother at least five times.

His lawyer previously said Groves acted of out fear.

Friday the judge ordered Groves to continue to be held without bail. A trial date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
The changes all went into effect immediately, the governor’s office said.
Maine releases updated guidelines for summer camps, restaurants
The COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights is now a law in Maine.
COVID-19 Bill of Rights now law in Maine
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 26th
Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day
Adam Groves, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. over Zoom.
Lincoln man who admitted to killing his mother to reappear in court Friday
reopening
reopening
Maine travelers will soon have several new options when flying out of Portland
United Airlines significantly expanding service from the Portland Jetport