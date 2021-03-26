Husson Softball sweeps UMPI, Jones sets Eagles program record for career strikeouts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The undefeated Husson softball team swept a doubleheader with UMaine Presque Isle on Thursday in Bangor. The Eagles took game one 11-3. Pitcher Jen Jones got the win and notched 6 strikeouts setting the new program record for career strikeouts at 501.

“This is one of my goals, to you know be in the strikeout record, not the top, I never thought I would beat that because you know it’s hard,” says Husson pitcher Jen Jones, “This game, I mean all the thanks to my teammates because I wasn’t pitching my best game. If they weren’t behind me, I probably would’ve been pulled from this game. So, I really owe this to them.”

Husson put up double-digit runs in the 2nd game as well winning 10-4 after getting down 4-0. The game was called in the 5th when both teams agreed to end it due to darkness.

The two teams will play again this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.