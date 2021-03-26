Advertisement

Husson Softball sweeps UMPI, Jones sets Eagles program record for career strikeouts

Jones now has 501 career strikeouts
Husson Softball sweeps UMPI, Jones sets Eagles program record for career strikeouts
Husson Softball sweeps UMPI, Jones sets Eagles program record for career strikeouts
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The undefeated Husson softball team swept a doubleheader with UMaine Presque Isle on Thursday in Bangor. The Eagles took game one 11-3. Pitcher Jen Jones got the win and notched 6 strikeouts setting the new program record for career strikeouts at 501.

“This is one of my goals, to you know be in the strikeout record, not the top, I never thought I would beat that because you know it’s hard,” says Husson pitcher Jen Jones, “This game, I mean all the thanks to my teammates because I wasn’t pitching my best game. If they weren’t behind me, I probably would’ve been pulled from this game. So, I really owe this to them.”

Husson put up double-digit runs in the 2nd game as well winning 10-4 after getting down 4-0. The game was called in the 5th when both teams agreed to end it due to darkness.

The two teams will play again this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
The changes all went into effect immediately, the governor’s office said.
Maine releases updated guidelines for summer camps, restaurants
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
The COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights is now a law in Maine.
COVID-19 Bill of Rights now law in Maine

Latest News

Maine announces new community sports guidance which allows for MPA spring sports and...
MPA moves ahead with plan for spring sports with Regional and State Championship dates set
UMaine baseball back to work, preparing for conference and home opener
UMaine baseball back to work, preparing for conference and home opener
Early golf season has players eager to get the ball rolling
Early golf season has players eager to get the ball rolling
UMaine extends Vachon's contract through summer of 2025
UMaine extends Amy Vachon’s contract for 4 more years