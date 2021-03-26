Advertisement

Heart of Ellsworth holds virtual meeting to discuss a comprehensive plan for the city

The comprehensive plan that exists for Ellsworth now was completed in 2004, but a comprehensive plan’s consistency expires after about twelve years.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth held a virtual meeting with the Ellsworth business community today to discuss the importance of forming and implementing a comprehensive plan for downtown businesses.

The plan that exists now was completed in 2004, but a comprehensive plan’s consistency expires after about twelve years. A comprehensive plan is based on data and input from the public. Policies come from it, as well as practices for implementation.

It also provides justification and background for land uses and zoning and for capital improvements.

“There were a lot of great, insightful questions,” said Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano. “Mostly I think the questions were around people wanting to know how to be involved, and it’s exciting. I feel like Ellsworth is starting to round a corner where people are paying attention, and the city is inviting folks in to be part of the process.”

Heart of Ellsworth says it will take about a year from now to complete a full comprehensive plan for Ellsworth.

For more information, go to heartofellsworth.org.

