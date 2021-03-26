Advertisement

Health Centers across Maine to receive millions from American Rescue Plan.

The funds will be used to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those...
The funds will be used to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19 and to increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care will receive more than $10 million in support from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

Eighteen health centers across Maine will share a total of $41 million dollars.

The funds will be used to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19 and to increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations.

“A $41 million investment in prevention and primary care, and the community health center model which is really focused on highly integrated primary care, speaks volumes of the importance of that to the national health care system, and certainly the healthcare system in Maine,” said Lori Dwyer, President and CEO at Penobscot Community Health Care.

The full list of Health Centers in Maine receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan include the following:

Maine Mobile Health Program, Inc.,  Augusta: $926,125

Penobscot Community Health Center, Bangor: $10,618,250

Bucksport Regional Health Center, Bucksport: $1,500,250

Pines Health Services,Caribou: $2,621,625

Fish River Rural Health, Eagle Lake: $1,542,500

Eastport Health Care Inc, Eastport: $1,225,125

Harrington Family Health Center, Harrington: $1,051,625

D.F.D. Russell Medical Center, Inc, Leeds: $1,425,750

Health Access Network, Inc., Lincoln: $2,331,125

Regional Medical Center At Lubec Me Inc., Lubec: $1,016,875

Sebasticook Family Doctors, Newport: $1,441,375

Katahdin Valley Health Center, Patten: $3,208,500

Sacopee Valley Health Center, Porter: $1,503,125

Portland Community Health Center, Portland: $2,524,750

Saint Croix Regional Family Health Center, Princeton: $990,125

York County Community Action Corporation, Sanford: $1,498,875

Islands Community Medical Services, Inc., Vinalhaven: $750,875

Healthreach Community Health Centers, Waterville: $4,788,000

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing Officer-Involved Shooting in Norridgewock
UPDATE: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls last night just before...
Old Town man facing numerous charges after dispute in Hudson
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 26th
Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day

Latest News

The comprehensive plan that exists for Ellsworth now was completed in 2004, but a comprehensive...
Heart of Ellsworth holds virtual meeting to discuss a comprehensive plan for the city
Northfield man charged with killing three people and wounding another requests venue change for trial
A published author and Maine National Guard historian has been selected for a national...
Maine National Guard historian heading to West Point
Captain Jonathan Bratten will head to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York this...
Maine National Guard historian selected for national scholar-in-residence program