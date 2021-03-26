Health Centers across Maine to receive millions from American Rescue Plan.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care will receive more than $10 million in support from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
Eighteen health centers across Maine will share a total of $41 million dollars.
The funds will be used to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19 and to increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations.
“A $41 million investment in prevention and primary care, and the community health center model which is really focused on highly integrated primary care, speaks volumes of the importance of that to the national health care system, and certainly the healthcare system in Maine,” said Lori Dwyer, President and CEO at Penobscot Community Health Care.
The full list of Health Centers in Maine receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan include the following:
Maine Mobile Health Program, Inc., Augusta: $926,125
Penobscot Community Health Center, Bangor: $10,618,250
Bucksport Regional Health Center, Bucksport: $1,500,250
Pines Health Services,Caribou: $2,621,625
Fish River Rural Health, Eagle Lake: $1,542,500
Eastport Health Care Inc, Eastport: $1,225,125
Harrington Family Health Center, Harrington: $1,051,625
D.F.D. Russell Medical Center, Inc, Leeds: $1,425,750
Health Access Network, Inc., Lincoln: $2,331,125
Regional Medical Center At Lubec Me Inc., Lubec: $1,016,875
Sebasticook Family Doctors, Newport: $1,441,375
Katahdin Valley Health Center, Patten: $3,208,500
Sacopee Valley Health Center, Porter: $1,503,125
Portland Community Health Center, Portland: $2,524,750
Saint Croix Regional Family Health Center, Princeton: $990,125
York County Community Action Corporation, Sanford: $1,498,875
Islands Community Medical Services, Inc., Vinalhaven: $750,875
Healthreach Community Health Centers, Waterville: $4,788,000
