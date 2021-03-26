Health Centers across Maine to receive millions from American Rescue Plan.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care will receive more than $10 million in support from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

Eighteen health centers across Maine will share a total of $41 million dollars.

The funds will be used to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19 and to increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations.

“A $41 million investment in prevention and primary care, and the community health center model which is really focused on highly integrated primary care, speaks volumes of the importance of that to the national health care system, and certainly the healthcare system in Maine,” said Lori Dwyer, President and CEO at Penobscot Community Health Care.

The full list of Health Centers in Maine receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan include the following:

Maine Mobile Health Program, Inc., Augusta: $926,125

Penobscot Community Health Center, Bangor: $10,618,250

Bucksport Regional Health Center, Bucksport: $1,500,250

Pines Health Services,Caribou: $2,621,625

Fish River Rural Health, Eagle Lake: $1,542,500

Eastport Health Care Inc, Eastport: $1,225,125

Harrington Family Health Center, Harrington: $1,051,625

D.F.D. Russell Medical Center, Inc, Leeds: $1,425,750

Health Access Network, Inc., Lincoln: $2,331,125

Regional Medical Center At Lubec Me Inc., Lubec: $1,016,875

Sebasticook Family Doctors, Newport: $1,441,375

Katahdin Valley Health Center, Patten: $3,208,500

Sacopee Valley Health Center, Porter: $1,503,125

Portland Community Health Center, Portland: $2,524,750

Saint Croix Regional Family Health Center, Princeton: $990,125

York County Community Action Corporation, Sanford: $1,498,875

Islands Community Medical Services, Inc., Vinalhaven: $750,875

Healthreach Community Health Centers, Waterville: $4,788,000

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.