Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor needs land to build homes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor wants some space to build more homes and could use your help.

They’re looking for land that would give them room to do that.

If you have some property to spare, they would love to speak to you.

The land doesn’t need to be construction ready.

They’re also willing to invest in it, if needed.

”It does have to be something that makes financial sense for us. So, we would come and look at it, but it does not have to be a completely cleared and ready to go piece of land. It can be something that requires work and we’re willing to roll up our sleeves and do that,” said Rebecca Kirk, Executive Director for Habitat of Humanity Bangor.

Over the years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor has built 26 homes for local families.

If you would like to help, you can call them at 942-8977 or visit habitatbangor.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.