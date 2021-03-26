Advertisement

Fire officials believe a lightning strike is likely the cause of a fire in Brewer Friday

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials believe a lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire in Brewer this afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. crews were called to an apartment building on North Main Street.

When they arrived they say one of the apartments had a small amount of smoke inside.

Multiple breakers in the home were damaged.

They say that probably stopped a more serious fire from breaking out.

Neighbors tell us they heard an extremely loud clap of thunder and saw a blinding light.

One girl living in the apartment says she made sure her family got out safely.

”I was watching the thunder go by and then all of a sudden and heard a loud bang outside my window and then I saw wood start flying everywhere. I was shaking, my cat was shaking. I grabbed the cat, wrapped her up in a blanket and we ran out to the car,” said 10 year old Kylie Foss who lives in the apartment.

“When it comes to storms and lightning strikes, it’s just a case of evacuating your building if there’s any smoke or flames,” said Eric Tourtillotte, Brewer Deputy Fire Chief.

Nobody was hurt.

Firefighters continue to investigate to confirm the cause.

Crews also responded to another structure fire in Surry they believe was caused by a lightning strike.

Multiple departments were called in to that one as well.

