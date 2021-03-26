Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife holds virtual discussion on avoiding bear conflicts

(WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held a virtual session today about avoiding conflicts with bears.

Bears are starting to emerge from their winter dens and looking for food sources.

State officials say bringing in bird feeders and outside trash cans at night can go a long way toward keeping bears off your property. It’s also good idea to keep any animal feed in a secure place and make sure outdoor grills are kept clean.

“We’re thinking about spring cleaning, whether that’s inside your home or out in your yard,” said Deptartment of Inland Fish & Wildlife Biologist Jen Vachon. “So if you’re raking up your leaves or starting to plant your garden, start looking around your yard and asking yourself, ‘what might be there that a bear might be attracted to?’”

To view the entire virtual session on avoiding bear conflicts, go to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Youtube page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.