Advertisement

Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife holds virtual discussion on avoiding bear conflicts

Bears are starting to emerge from their winter dens, and looking for food sources.
Bears are starting to emerge from their winter dens, and looking for food sources.(Catherine Cairns-OKeefe | Maine Department of Inland Fish & Wildlife)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held a virtual session today about avoiding conflicts with bears.

Bears are starting to emerge from their winter dens and looking for food sources.

State officials say bringing in bird feeders and outside trash cans at night can go a long way toward keeping bears off your property. It’s also good idea to keep any animal feed in a secure place and make sure outdoor grills are kept clean.

“We’re thinking about spring cleaning, whether that’s inside your home or out in your yard,” said Deptartment of Inland Fish & Wildlife Biologist Jen Vachon. “So if you’re raking up your leaves or starting to plant your garden, start looking around your yard and asking yourself, ‘what might be there that a bear might be attracted to?’”

To view the entire virtual session on avoiding bear conflicts, go to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Youtube page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing Officer-Involved Shooting in Norridgewock
UPDATE: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls last night just before...
Old Town man facing numerous charges after dispute in Hudson
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 26th
Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day

Latest News

The comprehensive plan that exists for Ellsworth now was completed in 2004, but a comprehensive...
Heart of Ellsworth holds virtual meeting to discuss a comprehensive plan for the city
The funds will be used to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those...
Health Centers across Maine to receive millions from American Rescue Plan.
Northfield man charged with killing three people and wounding another requests venue change for trial
A published author and Maine National Guard historian has been selected for a national...
Maine National Guard historian heading to West Point
Captain Jonathan Bratten will head to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York this...
Maine National Guard historian selected for national scholar-in-residence program