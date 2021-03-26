Bangor physical therapy team has advice for preventing pain

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It turns out there are big benefits to the traditional work and school setup.

Physical therapists say moving all that to home over this last year is taking a toll on a lot of people.

”Last year has been a challenge,” says Rick Robinson, owner of Therapy Partners on Harlow Street in Bangor.

There’s no disputing that and for Robinson’s team it’s brought challenges in different ways.

First, they had to figure out how to do their job, one that is hands on, during a pandemic.

“They’ve adapted really well and you know they’ve, they’ve had to change the way they approach therapy in some ways,” he says.

And, they had patients facing new challenges, like being forced to convert their living rooms and kitchens to home offices and classrooms.

“We’ve seen a lot of clients that are working from home or working remotely. And, in situations that are not necessarily the best work environments,” says Robinson.

“We’re basically stuck working at our kitchen table or desk or whatever we had. And that’s just not ideal and it just puts a lot of toll on us and bad posture and just hurts our back or neck. I mean, it’s a tough position to stay in for that long of a period of time,” says Matt Economy, Therapy Partners Clinic Director and Physical Therapist.

Economy says they’ve been busy since the middle of last year with people dealing with new aches and pains.

“There are certain things we can do at our home to make our office just a little bit our home setup, much safer so we don’t put ourselves in a really compromised position.”

If you don’t have a desk at home - try to find the best option.

“If you can kind of find something where if you find your chair where you get this position and try to find somewhere where you can get at least close to this,” says Economy.

Sit up straight, feet flat on the ground and take breaks to move around. This will help prevent pain in the future.

“Lower back pain, neck pain, even sciatica.”

And while you’re not working or learning - take advantage of the nice days and get outside.

“Going for a walk daily is probably one of the easiest things that people can do now that winter is over, we can actually get outside and do more,” says Economy.

They say if you need physical therapy you don’t necessarily need a referral but some insurance companies do require it.

You can check out the Therapy Partners Facebook page where they will have these tips and more including videos for improving your home work space.

