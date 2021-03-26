Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock
The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Cumberland Farms convenience store.
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Norridgewock, ME (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating a police shooting in Norridgewock.
The shooting happened Friday morning at the Cumberland Farms in town.
The Attorney General’s Office told our television station affiliate, WMTW that a Somerset County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot a person at the store.
Officials said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital. The person was alive but their condition was unknown.
The Attorney General’s Office said no other details are available right now.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.