Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Cumberland Farms convenience store.
Ongoing Officer-Involved Shooting in Norridgewock
Ongoing Officer-Involved Shooting in Norridgewock(Courtesy to Michael Perkins of Norridgewock)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Norridgewock, ME (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating a police shooting in Norridgewock.

The shooting happened Friday morning at the Cumberland Farms in town.

The Attorney General’s Office told our television station affiliate, WMTW that a Somerset County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot a person at the store.

Officials said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital. The person was alive but their condition was unknown.

The Attorney General’s Office said no other details are available right now.

