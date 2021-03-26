A fundraiser was held by a local Veterinary Clinic to help those in need this Easter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fundraiser to offer families in need a little something extra at Easter will help even more people than expected.

The folks at Broadway Veterinary Clinic in Bangor started collecting Easter baskets a few weeks ago.

Each basket has non-perishable food items as well as a toothbrush, toothpaste and Easter candy.

The goal was to collect 100 baskets.

The final total was close to 300.

They reached out to Penquis to help distribute these baskets.

Friday was pick up day at the vet clinic manager’s house in Hermon.

”It’s been a wonderful success, businesses, family, friends, neighbors, everyone has been so generous and so kind and it just makes my heart so happy,” says Kim Shortall, Practice Manager at the Broadway Veterinary Clinic.

“It’s really just an extraordinary effort on behalf of the community. It seems like something small, but to the children and families that are going to be receiving this little extra gift this Easter season it’s going to mean so much. So, we just really want to say thank you,” said Renae Muscatell, Community Relations Manager for Penquis.

The vet clinic also accepted monetary donations.

For every 10-dollars, the staff made a basket to give away, as well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.