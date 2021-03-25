Advertisement

Sen. Collins rebuked by GOP in county where she was raised

(KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine Republicans in the county where Sen. Susan Collins was raised have delivered a rebuke over her vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial.

The resolution signed by GOP leaders in Aroostook County last weekend said they “vigorously condemn” the senator’s actions.

It comes ahead of the Maine Republican Party’s Saturday meeting, when Collins could face a further rebuke.

Collins has said previously that she upheld her constitutional duty to render “impartial justice.”

