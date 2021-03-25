Penobscot County Jail continues universal COVID-19 testing of inmates and staff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Universal testing at Penobscot County Jail continues as a number of inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says there have been no additional positive tests for staff or inmates since March 16th.

The jail saw an outbreak in February.

Since then, 12 staff members have tested positive.

All have recovered.

14 inmates have tested postive and all but four have recovered.

Morton says those who are newly arrested are still being diverted to other facilities for the time being.

The Sheriff says all staff comply with CDC protocols when it comes to masking, and they ask inmates to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.