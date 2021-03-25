Advertisement

Penobscot County Jail continues universal COVID-19 testing of inmates and staff

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says there have been no additional positive tests for staff or inmates since March 16th
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Universal testing at Penobscot County Jail continues as a number of inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says there have been no additional positive tests for staff or inmates since March 16th.

The jail saw an outbreak in February.

Since then, 12 staff members have tested positive.

All have recovered.

14 inmates have tested postive and all but four have recovered.

Morton says those who are newly arrested are still being diverted to other facilities for the time being.

The Sheriff says all staff comply with CDC protocols when it comes to masking, and they ask inmates to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewiston Police say 15-year-old Lanie Nolan was located late Tuesday night.
FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
211 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
The changes all went into effect immediately, the governor’s office said.
Maine releases updated guidelines for summer camps, restaurants
Maine CDC investigating possible Hepatitis A exposure at Orono Circle K

Latest News

Thursday the Director of the Maine CDC said those kind of clinics will become more common place.
Coronavirus vaccination drive-thrus could happen in Maine
March is National Athletic Training Month.
Athletic trainers are essential to student-athletes, coaches around the region
A study says COVID-19 vaccines provide protection for pregnant and lactating women, as well as...
COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says
The COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights is now a law in Maine.
COVID-19 Bill of Rights now law in Maine