Advertisement

Online kickoff celebration held for Champion the Cure Challenge

Since 2010, Champion the Cure Challenge has raised more than $5.25M.
(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Organizers of a local challenge want you to help in the fight against cancer.

An online kick-off celebration was held Wednesday night so people could learn all about the Champion the Cure Challenge.

Champion the Cure Challenge’s kick-off event was held for people who were interested in starting or joining a team or just learning more about what the event is about.

You can participate in a few events starting in the summer. There’s a walk, run, a bike ride, and a paddle.

We’re told all the money raised stays local and supports patients at Northern Light Cancer Care and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Jenifer Llyod, Major Gifts Officer, NLEMMC Foundation, said, ”We like to say that we want to see a future and less chemo and if you take part in Champion the Cure Challenge you can be a part of that.”

A press release from a Northern Light Health spokesperson said, “Recently, Challenge funds were used to ensure access to groundbreaking clinical trials and make new technology that can reduce hair loss during chemotherapy more affordable for patients.”

Since 2010, Champion the Cure Challenge has raised more than $5.25M.

For information on how to participate in the events, visit ctcchallenge.org or facebook.com/CTCChallenge.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewiston Police say 15-year-old Lanie Nolan was located late Tuesday night.
FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
211 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
Long lines at Bangor vaccine clinic as eligibility expands
Maine CDC investigating possible Hepatitis A exposure at Orono Circle K
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2

Latest News

SCHOOLS
Maine students take part in Farm to Table Cook-off
The deadline to apply is March 31st.
Efficiency Maine project bringing relief to eligible municipalities
The Calais hospital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019.
Downeast Community Hospital’s petition to buy Calais Regional Hospital approved by bankruptcy court
Maine CDC investigating possible Hepatitis A exposure at Orono Circle K