Online kickoff celebration held for Champion the Cure Challenge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Organizers of a local challenge want you to help in the fight against cancer.

An online kick-off celebration was held Wednesday night so people could learn all about the Champion the Cure Challenge.

Champion the Cure Challenge’s kick-off event was held for people who were interested in starting or joining a team or just learning more about what the event is about.

You can participate in a few events starting in the summer. There’s a walk, run, a bike ride, and a paddle.

We’re told all the money raised stays local and supports patients at Northern Light Cancer Care and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Jenifer Llyod, Major Gifts Officer, NLEMMC Foundation, said, ”We like to say that we want to see a future and less chemo and if you take part in Champion the Cure Challenge you can be a part of that.”

A press release from a Northern Light Health spokesperson said, “Recently, Challenge funds were used to ensure access to groundbreaking clinical trials and make new technology that can reduce hair loss during chemotherapy more affordable for patients.”

Since 2010, Champion the Cure Challenge has raised more than $5.25M.

For information on how to participate in the events, visit ctcchallenge.org or facebook.com/CTCChallenge.

