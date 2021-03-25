Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers Possible this Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we head into the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will continue. We may see a few breaks of sunshine with the best chance being over northern and western parts of the state. A few showers cannot be ruled out this afternoon but overall the shower chances are pretty minimal. Temperatures will top off near 50° along the coast and mid to upper 50s inland. Clouds will thicken up tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. We may see a few showers late tonight otherwise most of the night looks pretty quiet. Nighttime temperatures will only drop to the low to mid-40s.

Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region is forecast to move through Maine Friday and push to our east Friday night. This will bring a steadier rain to the state for the day Friday with as much as .5″ to 1″ of rain likely, heaviest across the north. Temperatures will be mild again despite the clouds and rainfall with highs in the 50s. Rain will continue Friday night however colder air moving into the north will likely cause the rain to change to mix then snow later Friday evening and continue Friday night before winding down late. This will likely lead to accumulations of 1″-4″ of snow Greenville to Millinocket northward. Precipitation will taper off later Friday night and early Saturday morning as the storm moves away from the area. We’ll see chance for a few lingering snow or mixed rain/snow showers to start the day Saturday otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Saturday and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. We are continuing with our FIRST ALERT for Sunday as things turn messy as the day progresses. Right now, it looks like we will start the day dry with thickening clouds and precipitation will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. It looks like most areas will start as snow or mixed rain/snow then areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will change to all rain while areas from those points northward stay snow and maybe some mixed precipitation. Based on this morning’s data, it looks like several inches of snow (4″-8″ or maybe 5″-10″) are possible especially Greenville to Millinocket and points north. It’s still several days away and therefore difficult to pinpoint snowfall totals so we’ll fine tune this as we get closer. The storm will move to our east and away from the state Monday morning. We will likely see some lingering snow or rain showers Monday morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool Monday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. We’ll return to sunshine and milder weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s to around 60°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible late. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Periods of rain. Highs in the 50s. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: A rain or snow shower possible early then variably cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow developing mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Morning rain/snow showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

