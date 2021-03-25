Most Maine summer camps preparing to reopen with new safety guidelines

(WMTW) - The state this week released updated guidelines for the reopening of camps this summer.

While camps will be allowed a capacity limit of 75% for indoor gatherings, Scarborough’s Camp Ketcha is limiting itself to 50% capacity in three four-week sessions.

“Each of the sessions has 20 or 30 kids on a waitlist right now,” Camp Ketcha Executive Director Tom Doherty said.

Horseback riding is out this year, but the camp’s farm program will remain.

There will be daily swimming in a pool and the pond.

“We’ll have three separate waterfronts so the kids can stay separate and spaced out,” Doherty said.

The problem will be on rainy days when there is a need to go indoors.

“Normally, we can all just pile into the great room, 300 kids, sing songs, play games, but that won’t work this summer, cause obviously none of the children will be vaccinated,” Doherty said.

Maine Summer Camps Executive Director Ron Hall said the 125 camps his group represents across the state lost 80% of their income last year.

“There may be one or two camps that decide they can’t open because of the state guidelines, but other than that we anticipate that all of our camps will be operating; they won’t be operating at full capacity,” Hall said.

Camp Winnebago, a 102-year-old sleepaway camp for boys in Fayette, is already turning people away for this summer.

“Initially we’ll be doing games that don’t require intense closeness,” Camp Winnebago Director Andy Lilienthal said.

There will be more softball and tennis. Campers will take part in activities with the same eight to 10 children in their bunkhouse.

“The kids are used to the public health protocols,” Lilienthal said. “In terms of wearing face masks, physical distancing, lots and lots of handwashing, and cohorting.”

Camp Susan Curtis, a few nonprofit sleepaway camp in Stoneham for low-income Mainers, said the requirement for children to get a negative COVID-19 test before camp could be an obstacle.

”We’re concerned about posing a barrier for families who struggle to get their kids to camp in normal times,” Susan Curtis Foundation Executive Director Katherine Pierce said.

Camp directors said they are not in it for the money but rather giving children a great summer camp experience.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.