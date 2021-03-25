Advertisement

MDOL surpasses $2 billion in unemployment benefits paid during pandemic

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor has now paid out more than $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since the pandemic started last March. During that time, there have been more than a quarter of a million initial claims made for state aid and over 3.5 million weekly certifications filed.

Last week, unemployment levels dropped slightly in the state.

The MDOL recorded about 1,400 initial claims for state jobless aid during the week ending March 20th. Another 300 first-time claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Continued claims for state unemployment dropped to 14,650. There were about 13,100 weekly certifications for PUA.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending March 20th
Maine unemployment figures for week ending March 20th(WABI)

