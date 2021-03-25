Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases

Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 219 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine bring the state’s total over the 49-thousand mark.

That according to the Maine CDC.

There are no new deaths to report.

That total remains at 731 since the pandemic began.

There are now a total of 49,190 cases.

37,981 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

29 patients are in critical care. 12 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County with a large jump in new cases, 32 recorded there.

12 in Kennebec County. 8 new cases in Somerset County.

Single case increases in Piscataquis and Washington counties.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.