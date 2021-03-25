Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
49,190 cases recorded since the pandemic began a little more than a year ago
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 219 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine bring the state’s total over the 49-thousand mark.
That according to the Maine CDC.
There are no new deaths to report.
That total remains at 731 since the pandemic began.
There are now a total of 49,190 cases.
37,981 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.
29 patients are in critical care. 12 are on ventilators.
Penobscot County with a large jump in new cases, 32 recorded there.
12 in Kennebec County. 8 new cases in Somerset County.
Single case increases in Piscataquis and Washington counties.
