Maine to get increase in coronavirus vaccine supply

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The director of the Maine CDC says the state will be getting more than 45,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccine next week.

Dr. Nirav Shah says we’ll be getting 13,700 doses of Moderna vaccine,

23,400 doses of Pfizer, and 8,100 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

He says there is no increase in the number of Moderna doses headed to Maine.

That’s been at the same level for the last several weeks.

But, he says increases in the others create more opportunities.

”Thankfully, the increase that we are seeing in the Pfizer vaccine is significant. Next week, Maine will be receiving 3,510 new first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The same is said of the J&J vaccine, where we will be receiving an additional, new allocation of 6,500 doses of J&J vaccine next week. This is welcome news all around. That J & J vaccine, in particular, affords us significant flexibility,” Dr. Nirav Shah said.

Shah says they do not know yet the total number of vaccines coming in the federal allocation for the state.

Those are the doses going to places like retail pharmacies and community health centers.

