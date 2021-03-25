Advertisement

Maine Supreme Court upholds manslaughter sentence for Clinton teen

Timothy Silva of Clinton, now 17, pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the crash in February 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court has upheld the sentence of a 16-year-old driver who was behind the wheel at the time of a crash in Clinton that killed three youths.

Timothy Silva of Clinton, now 17, pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the crash in February 2020 and was ordered to be detained until age 21.

That’s the maximum sentence for a juvenile in Maine.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court today agreed with the sentencing judge who concluded a lesser sentence would minimize the seriousness of the conduct.

