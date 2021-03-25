Advertisement

Maine releases updated guidelines for summer camps, restaurants

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced some updates to the state’s pandemic rules for restaurants and camps on Wednesday.

The governor’s office said the rules for seated food and drink establishments have been updated to permit buffets and self-service food stations. The rules also allow bar areas to remain open after the kitchen closes.

The office also said the rules for day and overnight camps have been changed to allow overnight camps “of all sessions and lengths to operate and encourages camps to develop a COVID-19 testing strategy.”

The changes all went into effect immediately, the governor’s office said.

