Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks
Dr. Shah gave talked about three updates at Thursday’s CDC briefing.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating three coronavirus outbreaks.
Maine’s CDC Director says the Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Norway has 20 cases.
That center also experienced an outbreak in January.
11 cases being reported at Crosspoint Church in Bangor.
There are four cases at Aroostook County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.