Maine bill would require transparency about school pesticide

It was subject to a public hearing on Thursday.
Maine State House
Maine State House
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine legislator wants the state to be more transparent about what pesticides are used on school grounds.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick said Thursday that her proposal would require schools to submit pest management logs to state authorities and post inspection results publicly.

Daughtry says the bill is “seeking to build on work that’s already been done over the years to improve families’ and the public’s awareness of what pesticides are being used at local schools.”

