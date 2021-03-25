Maine bars and restaurants prepare for increased capacity limits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Big changes are happening for bars and restaurants tomorrow as indoor gathering capacity increases in Maine.

“I think it’s great to see that light, you know things are coming we have survived the worst of the worst and things are going to get better,” said Hero’s Sports Grill owner Quinn Paradis.

Starting Friday Maine’s indoor gathering limit increases to 50 percent capacity and 75 percent for outdoor gatherings.

Bars and tasting rooms can also resume indoor service.

“I think we’re going to see breweries continue to kind of be flexible, if it’s pouring rain outside and they can open garage doors to serve beer, at least they have that opportunity now, and I think that’s how a lot of them are feeling. It’s just nice to have one more opportunity to serve customers in however they feel comfortable,” said Sean Sullivan, Executive Director of the Maine Brewers Guild.

While some smaller restaurants won’t be able to change much, Hero’s Sports Grill in Bangor will be shifting things around and roughly 50 more people can dine-in.

“We’ll still use the same six-foot distancing between tables, we’ll just be able to use all our square footage, which we haven’t been able to use, we’ll just have more tables, more chairs, and hopefully our wait time is a little bit less than it has been in the past weekends,” said Paradis.

With the NCAA men’s basketball tournament heading to the Sweet 16 this weekend, Paradis is hoping to see more people out.

“We’ve definitely seen people are out and about the last couple of weeks with the nice weather and hopefully no snow in the forecast,” said Paradis.

Governor Mills also announced buffets can reopen effective immediately.

The Vice President of Hollywood Casino in Bangor says they are happy to see things moving in the right direction and will continue to adhere to all safety guidelines.

Starting May 24th indoor capacity will increase to 75 percent, and 100 percent outdoors.

Governor Mills says these are subject to change as state officials monitor the pandemic.

