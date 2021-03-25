Hope for Homeless receives two big donations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This has been a big week for donations for the Bangor based Hope for Homeless.

Two Maine companies are giving them more food and water then they can handle.

Last year Hope for Homeless was given a huge assist when they applied for a grant with Poland Springs, and were given 40,000 bottles of water to give to the area’s homeless population.

“So I applied for another grant to Poland Springs. And we got word this week that we got it and we’re just so excited. See we use them in everything. A simple bottle of water you and I don’t think twice about. If there’s no water in the house we pour it from a faucet. Our homeless don’t have that luxury,” said Ann Sweeney, Founder of Hope for Homeless.

Another 40,000 bottles are on the way.

But the good news keeps coming.

They also received a donation of 500 cases of frozen fruit cups from Wyman’s.

“By the way how big are your cases? Then they said well it’s a total of 32,000 fruit cups, well we have 3 small freezers,” said Sweeney.

Getchell Brothers, who stores ice, offered to keep the leftover fruit cups.

And last year a local print shop stored all those bottles of water.

Both of which will help the Bangor area’s homeless, especially with the warmer months ahead.

With these increased donations, Ann Sweeney says finding a place for donations is a good problem to have.

Most of their goods stay at Maine Space in Bangor.

Over the last year they’ve gone from these smaller units and then upgrading to these floor to ceiling ones.

“So now instead of a 10X10 unit, we have four 10X20 units,” said Sweeney.

Which they say still isn’t enough.

But that is not to discourage future donations.

They will always make it work.

“But the homeless have nothing. They literally have nothing. And they will not ask for things. So if we can think ahead and give them food, that’s what we do,” said Sweeney.

