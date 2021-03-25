Advertisement

Former Maine contractor indicted for stealing 400K from dozens of clients, AG says

Malcolm Stewart, 56, who operated Castle Builders in Mid Coast Maine, is charged with theft by deception
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s attorney general said a former Maine contractor has been indicted after being accused of stealing $400,000 from dozens of clients.

Malcolm Stewart, 56, who operated Castle Builders in Mid Coast Maine, is charged with theft by deception.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said Stewart took deposits from 57 clients for home construction projects he knew he could not complete.

Frey said Stewart completed little or no work for the clients.

The indictment also accuses Stewart of convincing two clients to loan him $50,000 in 2018. Frey said he never repaid the loan.

Frey said Stewart closed his business and left Maine in the fall of 2019, moving to South Carolina.

After being indicted by a Knox County grand jury, a warrant was issued for Stewart’s arrest. It was unclear if he was in custody.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office has also filed a civil action against Stewart and his wife under the Maine Unfair Trade Practices Act. That lawsuit remains pending.

