Former Bar Harbor postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bar Harbor postal worker pleaded guilty to stealing mail.

35-year-old Daniel Hindes was in federal court on Wednesday in Bangor.

We’re told Hindes admitted to opening up at least 20 letters that weren’t his.

Court records say between November 2019 and March 2020, he stole cash and gift cards that were inside of the letters.

He then tossed the opened mail into the garbage.

Hindes could face up to 5 years in prison.

