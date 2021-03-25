Advertisement

Former Bar Harbor postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail

35-year-old Daniel Hindes appeared in federal court on Wednesday in Bangor.
Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bar Harbor postal worker pleaded guilty to stealing mail.

35-year-old Daniel Hindes was in federal court on Wednesday in Bangor.

We’re told Hindes admitted to opening up at least 20 letters that weren’t his.

Court records say between November 2019 and March 2020, he stole cash and gift cards that were inside of the letters.

He then tossed the opened mail into the garbage.

Hindes could face up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewiston Police say 15-year-old Lanie Nolan was located late Tuesday night.
FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
211 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Latest recorded coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine topping 49,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
The changes all went into effect immediately, the governor’s office said.
Maine releases updated guidelines for summer camps, restaurants
Maine CDC investigating possible Hepatitis A exposure at Orono Circle K

Latest News

They ask anyone considering a bunny or a chick to do some research on what it will take to make...
Animal advocates urge people to do research before buying bunnies and chicks for Easter presents
COVID Vaccine
Maine to get increase in coronavirus vaccine supply
Maine State House
Maine bill would require transparency about school pesticide
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating several COVID-19 outbreaks