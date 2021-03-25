Advertisement

Eleven grants awarded to support youth mental health in Maine

John T. Gorman Foundation donates $250,000
$250,000 to support mental health services in Maine.
$250,000 to support mental health services in Maine.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -Eleven organizations supporting young adults in Maine have received grants to help with mental health and wellness.

The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded a total of 250-thousand dollars to help these organizations around the state respond to increased mental health concerns.

The pandemic has reduced youth contact with school and other community supports.

Data from the Maine CDC indicates suicidal thoughts among Maine youth has doubled since the pandemic began.

Even before the pandemic, Maine led the nation in youth anxiety and other mental health disorders.

Lisa Margulies, Program Associate for the John T. Gorman Foundation, says it’s vital to address the challenges faced by Maine youth.

”With the stressors of the pandemic, we know those challenges are compounded and amplified, and so this is really a crisis for young people and their mental health in Maine.”

Grantees and amounts, along with counties served:

  • (Androscoggin) Rural Community Action Ministry – $15,000
  • (Androscoggin) Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services – $15,000
  • (Franklin) Rangeley Health and Wellness – $25,000
  • (Kennebec) Alfond Youth and Community Center – $25,000
  • (Knox) Knox County Homeless Coalition / The Landing Place – $25,000
  • (Lincoln) RSU 40 – $20,000
  • (Penobscot) Bangor YMCA – $25,000
  • (Somerset) RSU 54 / Somerset Career and Technical Center – $25,000
  • (Waldo) Maine Youth Alliance / The Game Loft – $25,000
  • (Washington) Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness / Indian Township Tribal Government – $25,000
  • (LGBTQ youth statewide) OUT Maine – $25,000

